Teen ‘born to be in the ocean’

Durban — A KwaZulu-Natal teen will ride the big waves when she takes on some of the world’s best junior surfers at the world championships. Max Kauffman, 14, from Westbrook on the North Coast, leaves on Sunday for surf city El Salvador where she will represent South Africa at the International Surfing Association (ISA) World Junior Surfing Championship, starting next week.

Kauffman is part of the under-18 SA Junior Surf team made up of three young women. “I am looking forward to the competition because it’s my first international event. I would love to win, but even if I get through a couple of the heats that would be a good achievement. If we all do well, the team will do well,” said Max. She said she and her sister spent a lot of time on the beach and started surfing from the age of 6, but began participating competitively from the age of 12.

“My dad loves spending time at the beach. All of us at home surf. I love the beach, the ocean and spending time surfing or just being in the sea. It’s my happy place and I am so grateful I get to enjoy it daily,” she said. Max Kauffman is part of the SA Junior Surf team heading to El Salvador on Sunday to compete in the World Junior Surf Championship. | SHELLEY KJONSTAD Independent Newspapers Earlier this year Max ranked fourth in the South African junior trials and earned her South African blazer. Max’s highlights include winning the KwaZulu-Natal under-14 championship last year and being invited to Jeffreys Bay for the last two years to attend an event called Rising Tides, in which young up-and-coming girls get to surf with the pros on the current World Surf League tour.

Last year she also placed first in the Ilembe Champs, took third spot at the Rip Curl GromSearch in Scottburgh and came fourth in the O’Neill SMTH Shapes Rookie Rippers, Sea Harvest Junior Champs and Rip Curl GromSearch Seals. Max’s mom, Sally, said she and her husband Brett were proud and excited but nervous. “Her dad is very jealous as well because she’s getting to surf somewhere he’s always wanted to go, and before him. She’s travelling with a great team who we know will look after her, but it’s nerve-racking to know you won’t be there,” said Sally.