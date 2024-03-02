Markets, art, outdoors and music served up

Markets Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today) Spend time with family (pets included) and friends outdoors. On the main stage from 10am-1pm is Phillip Taylor of Black Wiskey. Traders sell everything from fresh produce and deli food to arts and crafts. Take a walk on the short nature trail or have an adventure on the new zipline. Open rain or shine and wheelchair accessible. Every Saturday 7am to 1pm.

Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants and second-hand items. From 9am to 2pm. Glenwood Street Market: (today) Community market with organic fruit and veg, sourdough loaves, sauces and pickles, books, records, movies, coffee, cakes and more. 106 Bulwer Road from 8am to 2pm. WhatsApp 061 663 9430. Buzz Market: (today) Community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, decor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm.

Ballito Farmers Market: (today and tomorrow) More than 150 traders for fresh farm produce, fresh cut flowers and a nursery, retail, outdoor and casual fashion, kid’s entertainment, art and sculptures, hobbies, crafted goods and lifestyle products. R103 at Umhlali. From 7am to 2pm. Harlequins Flea Market: (today) Every Saturday from 8am to 1pm, with stalls selling pre-loved items, crafts, food and more. New vendors welcome. WhatsApp 083 595 7033 or email [email protected]. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday from 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. Macnut Farm, Assagay: (tomorrow) Fresh produce market for locals to buy and sell home-grown produce from 11am to 2pm. Sunday lunch, drinks and a bar available. No charge to sell or to enter and traders welcome. Call 031 765 2572 or 074 603 0000. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

I Heart Market: (today) Support Durban artisans and craft makers today from 9am-2pm at Northlands Primary School, in Durban North. Durban Vintage Market: (today) At LoveCoffee, Lilian Ngoyi Road. Vintage clothes, collectibles, retro home decor, coffee and food on sale. From 9am to 2pm. Entry is free and all welcome. La Lucia Antiques Fair: (tomorrow) The province’s premier antiques fair, now operating on the first Sunday of every month, offers fine porcelain, crystal glassware, Georgian silver, decorative arts, books, linen and many treasures and curiosities from yesteryear. Lower floor La Lucia Mall on Sunday, February 4 from 9am to 4pm. Call Rod at 084 548 0366.

Shows Rhumbelow Theatre, Durban: (today and tomorrow) Classic Rock with Barry Thomson and the Reals with guest Shaun Dragt, paying tribute to Deep Purple, Uriah Heep, Santana, Pink Floyd and more. Today at 7.30pm and tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R200, booking at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] or Computicket. Also at the Northlands Bowling Club on March 8 and 9 at 7.30pm. The Globe Suncoast: The Cake Litey is a rollicking new comedy show that’s hot out of the oven, about cakes, cookies and even tarts. Sans Moonsamy, Matthew Govender aka Juicy-J and Nikiwe Gqom Queen, on March 9. Tickets from Computicket. More info at www.suncoastcasino.co.za.

iZulu Theatre, Sibaya Casino: Podcast and Chill: Live Nation Tour with MacG and Sol on Saturday, March 9 at 6pm. A mixture of fun, entertainment, music, social conversations and laughter at the live show hosted by MacG, Sol Phenduka and Ghost Lady. Tickets from R250 at Quicket. Music UKZN Centre for Jazz and Popular Music: “Twosday” with Steve Newman and Nish Pillay, March 5, doors open 5pm, music at 5.30pm. Tickets: R110, R80 for pensioners, R50 for students, bookings at [email protected]

Alliance Française: Steve Newman and Nish Pillay on March 8 at 7.30pm. Tickets R200 from Quicket. The Playhouse Opera: KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra’s 2024 Summer symphony season. This Thursday, March 7, conductor Emmanuel Siffert leads soloist on Jan Jiracek von Arnim (piano) performing Ravel: Le Tombeau de Couperin (Memorial to Couperin); Mozart: Piano Concerto no 23; Tchaikovsky: Symphony No 2 (dubbed “The Little Russian”), at 7pm. Tickets from Quicket. Free return bus service from Grace Family Church in uMhlanga departing at 6.15pm; St Agnes Church at 5.45pm for Upper Highway area; Westville Senior Primary leaves at 6pm; Berea’s Caister Lodge leaving 6.20pm. The bus is free, but booking is essential via email [email protected] or call 031 369 9438. Art

KZNSA: Mphendla Ndlela, a solo exhibition by Thami Jali. Until March 24. The Gallery Lifestyle, Ballito: New exhibition Perspective celebrating the works and diversity of talented artists. Until March 25. Outdoors

Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm we hike Morewood Farm and around Springside Reserve off Stonewall Road, Hillcrest. Early dinner at Morewood. Contact David at 0726150559. On Wednesdays at 8am at Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park for relaxed hikes for all levels of fitness. WhatsApp Mandy at 083 235 6123. Recycles Group: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a casual cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359.

Events Street Lit Books: While you’re out and about, and if you need something to read, keep an eye open for Street Lit second-hand booksellers. An initiative of the Denis Hurley Centre, the NGO provides opportunities for people to earn a basic income for homeless and formerly homeless people. Look out for bright lime green branding. Let them know if you have books to donate. Be included in our What’s On column. Send your events with all the relevant details to [email protected] by the Tuesday before publication