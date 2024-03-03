Celebrate the life of an iconic woman

Durban — After its resounding success at the Soweto Theatre, Nandi the Musical will enthral Durban audiences again on centre stage in The Playhouse Drama theatre from March 7 to 10. Princess Nandi remains one of South African history’s greatest heroines, and an icon of courage and determination as a single parent protecting her son, King Shaka. She still stands as a global symbol of female empowerment.

Written and directed by Edmund Mhlongo, Nandi the Musical is a production of KwaMashu Community Advancement Projects (K-CAP). Princess Nandi’s story comes to life with depth, authenticity, and emotional resonance. The production boasts a stellar cast that includes Zawadi Yamungu as the lead vocalist, Ntokozo Ngcobo portraying the lead character of Nandi, Velile Makhoba as Phampatha, and rising star Mampho Moesheoshoe in the role of young Nandi. With its powerful storytelling, mesmerising performances and timeless themes of courage and resilience, this stirring stage musical promises to captivate hearts and inspire audiences of all ages.