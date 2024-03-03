Celebrate the life of an iconic woman

Durban — After its resounding success at the Soweto Theatre, Nandi the Musical will enthral Durban audiences again on centre stage in The Playhouse Drama theatre from March 7 to 10.
Princess Nandi remains one of South African history’s greatest heroines, and an icon of courage and determination as a single parent protecting her son, King Shaka. She still stands as a global symbol of female empowerment.
Written and directed by Edmund Mhlongo, Nandi the Musical is a production of KwaMashu Community Advancement Projects (K-CAP). Princess Nandi’s story comes to life with depth, authenticity, and emotional resonance.
The production boasts a stellar cast that includes Zawadi Yamungu as the lead vocalist, Ntokozo Ngcobo portraying the lead character of Nandi, Velile Makhoba as Phampatha, and rising star Mampho Moesheoshoe in the role of young Nandi.
With its powerful storytelling, mesmerising performances and timeless themes of courage and resilience, this stirring stage musical promises to captivate hearts and inspire audiences of all ages.
There will be six shows, including a special school show on Friday, March 8 at 11.30am (tickets R70 per pupil), catering for young audiences and educational institutions. All other performances will start at 7pm.
Tickets at R200 are available at Pick n Pay, Webtickets, and The Playhouse Box Office. Schools have the option of attending one of these public performances at R200 per person, with a 25% discount for block bookings of 10 or more.
Independent on Saturday