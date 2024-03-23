Markets, shows, music, film and more

Markets Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today) Spend time with family (pets included) and friends outdoors. On the main stage from 10am to 1pm is Grant The Jimmy Jaguar Band: In the Flesh. Traders sell everything from fresh produce and deli food to arts and crafts. Take a walk on the short nature trail or have an adventure on the new zipline. Open rain or shine and wheelchair accessible. Every Saturday 7am to 1pm.

Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music, arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants and second-hand items. From 9am to 2pm. Glenwood Street Market: (today) Community market with organic fruit and veg, sourdough loaves, sauces and pickles, books, records, movies, coffee, cakes, etc. 106 Bulwer Road, 8am to 2pm. WhatsApp 061 663 9430. Buzz Market: (today) Community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-made sauces, decor, jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, 9am-2pm.

Ballito Farmers Market: (today and tomorrow) More than 150 traders for fresh farm produce, cut flowers and a nursery, retail, outdoor and casual fashion, kids’ entertainment, art and sculptures, hobbies, crafted goods and lifestyle products. R103 at Umhlali. 7am to 2pm. Harlequins Flea Market: (today) Every Saturday from 8am to 1pm, with stalls selling pre-loved items, crafts, food and more. New vendors welcome. WhatsApp 083 595 7033 or email [email protected] Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday from 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opp Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. 082 829 0059.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School, 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. 083 262 3693. Macnut Farm, Assagay: (tomorrow) Fresh produce market for locals to buy and sell home-grown produce, 11am to 2pm. Sunday lunch, drinks and bar. 031 765 2572 or 074 603 0000. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

Clansthal Seasonal Craft Market: More than 40 carefully selected stalls offering a variety of quality, handcrafted/unique products. At 111 Pig n Whistle Drive in Clansthal, the rolling private garden offers shade, sea views, music and light meals and refreshments for sale. No dogs. Clansthal Conservancy fundraiser. Sunday, April 7, 9am-2pm. Shows Mariannhill Monastery: (today and tomorrow) The Durban Catholic Players’ Guild presents its annual theatrical presentation of The Way of the Cross (who stage the Passion Play in Durban every five years) in association with the Knights of da Gama today at 3pm at the grounds of the Mariannhill Monastery church (behind the tea garden). There is no entrance fee, and all are welcome. Tomorrow from 3pm-5pm in St Joseph’s Cathedral, the Durban Symphonic Choir, with the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra, presents the Mozart Requiem. Tickets are R130 at the door or at Quicket. Under-12s free.

Durban Symphonic Choir and KZN Philharmonic in Mozart Requiem at St Joseph’s Cathedral, Mariannhill Monastery tomorrow (Sunday) at 3pm Wild Coast Sun Tropical Nites Theatre: Comedian Andre the Hilarious Hypnotist presents Sleep! from Tuesday, March 26 to Sunday, March 31. At 7.30pm and on Sunday at 3pm. Tickets from R150 per adult and kids under 12 and students R100 from Webtickets or Pick n Pay. Rhumbelow Durban: Durban comedians Aaron McIlroy and Lisa Bobbert reprise Marriage for Dummies, a hilarious survival guide for anyone brave enough to take on life’s ultimate challenge. From March 29-30 at 7.30pm and March 31 at 2pm. Tickets R200 082 499 8636 or [email protected] or Computicket. Music

Rhumbelow Northlands: (today) Saxophonist Andrew Young and Durban pianist Graham Hudson in Timeless, classics through jazz, blues and swing. At 7.30pm. Tickets R200/R180 for Northlands Bowling Club members. Tickets R200, 082 499 8636 or [email protected] or Computicket. Kujenga makes its debut appearance at the UKZN Centre for Jazz and Popular Music on Wednesday. Supplied UKZN Centre for Jazz and Popular Music: Seven-piece band Kujenga’s makes its debut appearance at the centre on Wednesday March 27 at 5.30pm as part of their national In The Wake tour. Doors open at 5pm, music starts at 5.30pm. Tickets are R110, R80 for pensioners, R50 for students. Bookings from [email protected] or quicket. Durban High School: (today and tomorrow) The Schools Jazz Festival winds up this weekend. Highlight is the massed KZN schools jazz bands tomorrow afternoon. Tickets and times from webtickets.

FILM Rhumbelow Film Club, Durban: (today) Little Shop of Horrors at 7pm. Meek flower shop assistant Seymour (Rick Moranis) discovers an unusual plant which feeds only on human flesh and blood. He feeds a love rival’s body to the plant, but then must come up with more bodies for the increasingly bloodthirsty plant. Food and bar at the venue. Film club members (no charge) and guests (R100). Booking essential through 082 499 8636 or [email protected] or Computicket. Rhumbelow Film Club: (tomorrow) This year’s multiple Oscar winner Oppenheimer at 2pm tomorrow. A top cast ‒ Cillian Murphy as J Robert Oppenheimer; Emily Blunt as Kitty Oppenheimer; Matt Damon as Leslie Groves, and Robert Downey Jr as Lewis Strauss. During World War II, Lt Gen Leslie Groves Jr appoints physicist J Robert Oppenheimer to work on the top-secret Manhattan Project with a team of scientists which spends years developing and designing the atomic bomb. Their work comes to fruition on July 16, 1945, as they witness the world's first nuclear explosion, forever changing history. Food and bar at the venue. Film club members (no charge) and guests (R100). Booking essential through 082 499 8636 or [email protected] or Computicket.

ART Tatham Art Gallery: Sculptures in wood by Carl Roberts depicting “Ordering Chaos”. Until April 21. KZNSA: (ends tomorrow) Mphendla Ndlela, a solo exhibition by Thami Jali.

The Gallery Lifestyle, Ballito: Exhibition Perspective celebrating the works and diversity of talented artists. Until March 25. OUTDOORS Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm, hike Natal Command to North pier. Easy beachfront splendour. Park and meet in front of Natal Command or park at Suncoast Casino and meet in front of Natal Command. Enjoy the fresh sea air to see Addington Art Deco. Call David at 072 615 0559. On Wednesdays at 8am at Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park for relaxed hikes for all levels of fitness. WhatsApp Mandy at 083 235 6123.

Recycles Group: Meet at 9am on Tuesdays at the Mini Town car park on North Beach for a casual promenade cycle. Ian, 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Saturdays at 6am, meet at Dura Cycles, Uvongo. 039 315 7359. EVENTS