Artist joins mission to clean KZN capital

Durban — Siyabonga Sikhosana from Willowfontein in Pietermaritzburg is part of a campaign to beautify the KwaZulu-Natal capital that includes corporates, schools and NPOs. Sikhosana hopes that people will realise the importance of keeping their surroundings clean, but admits that the task is quite challenging.

He is part of the efforts to revive Pietermaritzburg and clean it by targeting one street at a time, in the hope the initiative will gather momentum and draw more people in. The #LovePmbcampaign is spearheaded by the Keep Pietermaritzburg Clean Association, and encourages locals and corporates to identify isolated public spots and clean them up so that the KwaZulu-Natal capital is more appealing to locals and visitors. Part of the campaign includes wrapping a red ribbon on trees in private or public properties as part of beautifying the city and to create awareness on the need to keep it clean.

Over the years, there have been concerns over the level of filth in Pietermaritzburg, leading to individuals and groups banding together in an effort to clean up the city. Artist Siyabonga Sikhosana points to the work he has done on a busy bridge as part of a campaign to clean up Pietermaritzburg. | SIBUSISO MBOTO Sikhosana was commissioned by local retail giant Save Hyper to draw a mural on the bridge that is one of the entry points to the city. The retail giant is one of many corporates in the #LovePMBcampaign.

Sikhosana’s artwork reflects different aspects of the KZN capital and because it started last year, also features one of the positive stories in the country - namely the triumph of the Springboks in the 2023 Rugby World Cup. The work has been praised by many who make regular use of the bridge. “It is always nice to be considered and be a part of something that adds value to one’s environment; and in this instance it is to help beautify our city because it has its own challenges. I believe my work is part of adding value to our city and ensuring that it appeals more to visitors and those seeking to do business,” Sikhosana said. He is now set to move to the other side of the bridge to continue with the drawing which he is confident will be equally appealing to the eye.

He admits that life as an artist can be difficult, and forces one to develop a business mind to earn a living. “Firstly you have to introduce yourself to the market and then ensure that you are not forgotten, and so it is equally important to develop a business skill to go with being an artist so that you earn a living out of the chosen craft,” he said. Artist Siyabonga Sikhosana points to the work he has done on a busy bridge as part of a campaign to clean up Pietermaritzburg. | SIBUSISO MBOTO For Sikhosana, like many in the creative space, the 2020 lockdown was a challenge and its effects were felt for months after. The experience prompted him to re-think how he was selling his products.

“One of the lessons learned was understanding the economic conditions that prevail and finding a way to adapt to them,” he said. Part of this was to draw pieces that were smaller and sell them at a more affordable price for those who were keen on buying, but did not have the money to buy large paintings. “The fact of the matter is that under the current conditions, people have pressing needs like food and accommodation, and so if you are selling a big artwork there tends to be a question of affordability so I chose this as a survival strategy.”