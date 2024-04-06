Launches, lunches, laughs ‒ and loads of other things to do

Markets Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today and tomorrow) Spend time with family (pets included) and friends outdoors. Carmen Rodrigues will be on the main stage from 10am to 1pm. Traders sell everything from fresh produce and deli food to arts and crafts. Take a walk on the short nature trail or have an adventure on the new zipline. Open rain or shine, and wheelchair accessible. Every Saturday 7am to 1pm.

Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music, arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants and second-hand items. From 9am to 2pm. Glenwood Street Market: (today) Community market with organic fruit and veg, sourdough loaves, sauces and pickles, books, records, movies, coffee, cakes, etc. 106 Bulwer Road, 8am to 2pm. WhatsApp 061 663 9430. Buzz Market: (today) Community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-made sauces, decor, jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, 9am-2pm.

Ballito Farmers Market: (today and tomorrow) More than 150 traders offering fresh farm produce, cut flowers and a nursery, retail, outdoor and casual fashion, kids’ entertainment, art and sculptures, hobbies, crafted goods and lifestyle products. R103 at Umhlali. 7am to 2pm. Harlequins Flea Market: (today) Every Saturday from 8am to 1pm, with stalls selling pre-loved items, crafts, food and more. New vendors welcome. WhatsApp 083 595 7033 or email [email protected] Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday from 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opp Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. 082 829 0059.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School, 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. 083 262 3693. Macnut Farm, Assagay: (tomorrow) Fresh produce market for locals to buy and sell home-grown produce, 11am to 2pm. Sunday lunch, drinks and bar. 031 765 2572 or 074 603 0000. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

Stamp Fair: (today) Maritzburg and Highway Philatelic Societies will hold the next monthly Natal Stamp Fair on Saturday, April 6, at the Hilton Scout and Community Hall, Magnolia Road, Hilton, from 9am to 12.30pm. Anyone interested in philately is welcome. Entrance is free and tea and coffee will be on sale. Contact Ken Joseph on 072 597 1287. Clansthal Seasonal Craft Market: (POSTPONED) More than 40 carefully selected stalls offering a variety of quality, handcrafted products at 111 Pig n Whistle Drive in Clanstha. A private garden offers shade, sea views, music and light meals and refreshments for sale. No dogs. Clansthal Conservancy fundraiser. New date is May 5, 9am-2pm. Shows

The Globe Suncoast: (today) Theshen Naicker, South Africa’s beloved Aunty Sheila, returns with “Monster-in-Law”. Aunty Shelia’s over-bearing love for her son has the potential to ruin his relationship with his fiancé. Delightful blend of all things Bollywood. At 8pm. Tickets from R150 at Ticketpro or at your local Spar outlet. More info available at www.suncoastcasino.co.za Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre: KickstArt presents the South African premiere of Stephen Sondheim’s Company from April 9-2. This ground-breaking musical comedy is witty, wise and worldly, and explores the quirks and contradictions of modern love. Directed by Steven Stead, designed by Greg King, with musical direction by Roland Perold, choreography by Simone Mann, sound design by Stephanie Pais, and lighting by Tina le Roux. Tickets from webtickets. Music

UKZN Centre for Jazz and Popular Music: Legendary Steve Dyer launches his 10th solo project, “Enhlizweni ‒ Song Stories From My Heartland” album on Wednesday, April 10. The musical themes are personal and collective reflections on the state of our nation 30 years into democracy. He will be joined by Andile Yenana on piano, Thuto Motsemme on acoustic bass, Sbu Ncube on drums and Ntokozo Nsibande on trumpet. Doors open at 5pm, music starts at 5.30pm. Tickets are R110, R80 for pensioners, R50 for students. Bookings from [email protected] or quicket. Rhumbelow Theatre, Durban: (today and tomorrow) Hot August Night ‒ Barry Thompson and The Reals celebrate the music of Neil Diamond, today at 7.30pm) and tomorrow at 2pm). Tickets R200, from 082 499 8636 or [email protected] or Computicket. Rhumbelow, Northlands: (today) Leonard, James and Joni ‒ Dave Starke and Lizzie Gaisford take a deep dive into the lives and music of Leonard Cohen, Joni Mitchell and James Taylor. At 7.30pm Tickets R200 from 082 499 8636 or [email protected] or Computicket.

Baroque 2000: (tomorrow) Season opener at the Church of the Mariannhill Monastery at 11.30am. On the programme are Handel's Overture to Jephtha; Telemann's Don Quixote Suite; Hadel's Concerto Grosso Op3 No2 in Bb major and Bach's Double concerto Oboe/Violin in Cminor BWV1060R. Soloists are Matteo Murdocco (oboe) and Ralitza Macheva (violin). Tickets R170 at the door. Children enter free. Friends of Music: (tomorrow) The first concert of the season at the Durban Jewish Centre. KZNPO musicians make up a string quartet which will play Haydn quartets. Ticket R120 for members and R140 for non-members. Concerts will start at 2.30pm this year. FILM

Rhumbelow Film Club, Durban: Monday, April 8 at 6.30pm. Based on the renowned EM Forster novel, this expansive 1984 period drama centres on a rape trial that reinforces tensions between the British Empire and the growing movement towards Indian independence. Food available at the venue. Tickets R100, members free, available from 082 499 8636 or [email protected] or Computicket. ART Tatham Art Gallery: Sculptures in wood by Carl Roberts depicting “Ordering Chaos”. Until April 21.

KZNSA: 2024 Members’ Award; A Visual Prose, drawing inspiration from the vibrant cultural tapestry of KwaZulu-Natal, steeped in the legacies of writers, poets, and artists. The exploration revolves around the intriguing dynamics of playing with words, prose, and language. It creates nuance, leaving space for sonic/audio/audio-visual and performance art, ensuring that the artistic expressions are not confined to the visual/traditional fine art realm. Until April 28. The Gallery, Ballito: Exhibition Coastal, celebrating all things ocean-side. Until April 26. @thegallerylifestyle or 072 245 8691. OUTDOORS

Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm. We have permission to hike Nqutu Falls for the very best hiking and climbing. Meet at Nqutu reserve, King George Avenue, Waterfall. This reserve is not yet open to the public but hopefully that will happen soon. Call David at 072 615 0559. On Wednesdays at 8am at Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park for relaxed hikes for all levels of fitness. WhatsApp Mandy at 083 235 6123. Recycles Group: Meet at 9am on Tuesdays at the Mini Town car park on North Beach for a casual promenade cycle. Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Saturdays at 6am, meet at Dura Cycles, Uvongo. 039 315 7359.