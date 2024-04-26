World Immunisation Week 2024 celebrates 50 years of life-saving vaccines

Vaccines have saved six lives a minute, every minute, for five decades, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). Every year, vaccines save over four million lives, making them super important not just for keeping us safe today, but also for making sure future generations are healthy.

Bada Pharasi, Chief Executive for the Innovative Pharmaceutical Association South Africa (IPASA), and Professor Hannelie Meyer from the South African Vaccination and Immunisation Centre (SAVIC) at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University, say vaccines give us a brighter future. Vaccines are one of the best ways to protect us from dangerous diseases like measles, polio and severe lung infections. They're not just about eradicating diseases, they also help children and their families get to other important health services easily. This is a big step towards making sure everyone has access to basic health care.

The theme for World Immunisation Week 2024, which is from April 24 to 30, is "Humanly Possible: Saving Lives Through Immunisation". Bada Pharasi, Chief Executive for the Innovative Pharmaceutical Association South Africa (IPASA). Picture: Supplied This week is all about celebrating how vaccines save and improve lives by fighting off diseases. This year is even more special because it marks the 50th anniversary of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI). The call to action is for countries to spend more on vaccine programmes to keep protecting future generations.

Vaccines have been a game changer in fighting deadly diseases around the world, making incredible strides, like wiping out smallpox completely. This was a huge win, especially since smallpox used to be a major killer, claiming the lives of between 300 to 500 million people globally. It was in 1977, after a decade-long effort by the World Health Organisation (WHO), that smallpox was finally eradicated. However, the fight against diseases isn't over and vaccination rates in many countries have hit a standstill. This is particularly true in Africa, where getting vaccines to those in need is a big challenge.

About 20% of African children don't get all the vaccines they should, leaving over 30 million kids under five at risk of getting very sick from diseases that vaccines can prevent. Worse still, these diseases cause the deaths of more than half a million African children each year, making up about 58% of all such deaths around the world. For vaccines to do their job, they need to be given to kids when they're supposed to, following a strict timetable. This is because kids are more at risk of catching certain diseases at different times as they grow.

If a child misses a vaccine or gets it late, they're far more likely to get sick, said Meyer. In South Africa specifically, there was a 29.9% decrease in the recognition of the importance of childhood vaccines, highlighting growing concerns about vaccine hesitancy, pointed out Professor Meyer and Pharasi. “This hesitation has led to outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases (VPDs), even in countries with higher vaccination rates than ours. In recent years, South Africa has witnessed outbreaks of measles, diphtheria and pertussis, with vaccine hesitancy contributing to these occurrences,” said Meyer.

The chances of a child having a bad reaction to a vaccine are super low, especially when you compare it to how likely they are to get sick from a disease if they're not vaccinated. When fewer children get their shots, it's not just bad for them—it can affect the whole community. This is because it weakens what's called “herd immunity”, which is a group's shield against disease outbreaks. This makes it easier for diseases to spread, putting everyone at risk, including people who can't get vaccinated and those whose immune systems are weak.

That's why it's a good idea for parents to talk to doctors or nurses if they're worried about vaccines. These health experts can explain why vaccines are so important and how they're much safer than the diseases they prevent. In South Africa, there are some great ways the community is fighting back against diseases. The country's Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) gives out vaccines for free in public clinics, and some private ones too, if they're part of the programme. This makes it easy for children to get their shots on time. Plus, there's a strict watchdog called the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) that keeps a close eye on vaccines to make sure they're safe and effective.