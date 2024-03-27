From Rulani Mokwena to Ernst Middendorp ... Five coaches who could replace Hugo Broos

The SA Football Association (Safa) said Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos wasn’t going anywhere, after reports suggesting Tuesday’s game against Algeria would be his last in charge. Media reports from Tunisia got South African football fans worked up on Monday, when they claimed Broos was set to be announced as the country’s head coach.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos dismissing media speculation and telling his players that he is going nowhere👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/9GQWHIedeB — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) March 27, 2024 This was dismissed by Safa, with head of communications Mninawa Ntloko telling IOL Sport that nothing had changed after Broos’ comments on the issue from last week. However, stranger things have happened in football. Here, IOL Sport looks at five candidates that could replace Broos, should the Belgian call time on his tenure as Bafana head coach.

First of all, let’s get Pitso Mosimane’s name out of the way. Mosimane has just joined Saudi Arabian club Abha. Breaking that contract will require money, which is something Safa don’t have a lot of at the moment. So, unfortunately, no Mosimane. Here are the five names who could indeed replace Broos... Benni McCarthy, currently at Manchester United

The Bafana Bafana legend is often the first name mentioned by fans whenever the job becomes vacant. He excelled during his brief tenures in charge of Cape Town City and AmaZulu, and is currently a member of Erik ten Hag’s backroom staff at English Premier League giants Manchester United. Gavin Hunt, currently in charge of SuperSport United Gavin Hunt is one of the most successful football coaches this country has ever seen. After a run of three consecutive league titles with SuperSport United between 2008 and 2010, he went on to win the 2016/17 title with unfancied Bidvest Wits. Currently back at SuperSport United, he is one of a few coaches in the country who can give Mamelodi Sundowns a run for their money.

Eric Tinkler, currently in charge of Cape Town City A 1996 Africa Cup of Nations winner, Eric Tinkler knows the standards that need to be reached in order to get Bafana Bafana back to their glory days. The 53-year-old has done well during his time as head coach of multiple teams in the league. He’s turned Cape Town City into a force that can one day challenge Sundowns for the DStv Premiership title. Rulani Mokwena, in charge of champions Mamelodi Sundowns

In South African football terms, Rulani Mokwena is “the special one”. At just 37-years-old, Sundowns’ Mokwena is already one of the most decorated coaches in the country, with three league titles and two Cup wins. The CAF Champions League remains his Holy Grail, and should he win that, who knows, he could just get an itch that only international football could get rid of. Mokwena could be the Messiah we’ve all be waiting for. Ernst Middendorp, currently at Cape Town Spurs