WATCH: Benni McCarthy welcomed with hugs and 'rondo' on Manchester United return

Benni McCarthy on his arrival at Manchester United in 2022. Picture: Manchester United

Published 1h ago

The new soccer season is almost upon us as local and international teams are returning to training after end of season break.

The Premier League is no different, as several teams have made their return to the training over the past week ahead of preparations for the new season.

Manchester United first team coach Benni McCarthy shared a video on his social media pages getting hugs from the Red Devils’ players during training.

They then have a little game of ‘rondo’ during the warm-up as they settle back in to their routine, with McCarthy showing he he still has a couple of good touches despite retiring long ago as a player.

McCarthy joined United almost a year ago on the 20th of July after the arrival of manager Erik Ten Hag.

McCarthy has enjoyed success in his first season with the Premier League and was credited for the revival of the their striking force and getting Marcus Rashford back to his best.

“Erik ten Hag came in and he spoke to my agent Rob Moore about one of the players that was playing in Holland and he asked Rob about an American player that Rob also managed,” said McCarthy, revealed how he landed the job at United during an interview on Marawas Sports Worldwide earlier this year.

“When Rob told me that the manager wanted to speak to me and wanted me to go and see him, I had a massive lump in my throat. I had just read, a couple of weeks prior to that, that he had joined Man United and I wondered what would he possibly want with me? I called him, spoke to him and he asked me to come down to Manchester and deliver a training session.”

United will be keen to build on their third place league finish as well as securing their return to the Champions League.

The Premier League will make it much anticipated return on the August 12. The Manchester United’s first game of the season will be against Wolves on August 14 at 9pm.

@AliciaPillay56

