Premiership

Trending on IOL
The goals will come for Orlando Pirates, says Mokwena
Kekana stars as Sundowns get past Celtic
Victories for Wits and SuperSport United, but Chippa draw in PE
Orlando Pirates miss the target against Arrows
Kapinga breaks deadlock to clinch Black Leopards win over Maritzburg United
Orlando Pirates need to be more aggressive in front of goal, says Fadlu
Damn, I can’t believe we lost, says Benni on Cape Town City defeat to Kaizer Chiefs
Advertisement
Shalulile uses his head to clinch victory for Highlands Park over AmaZulu
Baccus the hero as Kaizer Chiefs hit back to beat Cape Town City
I am content with my life and career, says Kermit Erasmus ahead of Chiefs clash
WATCH: Good luck to Billiat against my captain Mkhize, says Benni
Kapinga grabs the equaliser for Black Leopards against Highlands Park
Mutizwa the hero as Golden Arrows hit the mark against Chippa United
Lebogang Manyama: Kaizer Chiefs need to be more of a team and less of individuals
Favourite Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper: Itumeleng Khune or Brian Baloyi?
Advertisement