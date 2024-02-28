Unstoppable Erling Haaland scores five as Manchester City sizzle in FA Cup

Manchester City's Erling Haaland scored five times as the FA Cup holders ran riot in a 6-2 rout of Luton in the fifth round on Tuesday. Aided by Kevin De Bruyne's trio of assists, Haaland completed his treble inside the first 40 minutes at Kenilworth Road.

Jordan Clark struck twice to briefly reduce Luton's deficit to just 3-2. But any Luton hopes of an incredible comeback were ruthlessly erased by Haaland as the Norway striker scored twice more after the interval to send City into the quarter-finals.

Six of the best Mateo Kovacic netted to cap City's second six-goal haul this season after their 6-1 thrashing of Bournemouth in the Premier League in November. Haaland now has 27 goals in all competitions this season, making a mockery of the critics who took a swipe at him after a misfiring display in a recent draw against Chelsea.

It was the second time Haaland had hit five goals in a single game for City after his heroics in the Champions League last 16 second leg win against RB Leipzig in March 2023. Saluting De Bruyne's role in his demolition of Luton, Haaland said: "Kevin is massive. It's a pleasure playing with him. We know what we both want from each other.” On his own form since returning from a foot injury that sidelined him for two months, Haaland added: "I'm getting back to my best. Finally I'm feeling good.

"It's an amazing feeling. It's coming, we're coming. Exciting times ahead. We are ready to attack.” City coach Pep Guardiola added: "What can I say? Erling is on fire, and Kevin. The connection was perfect. Kevin needs players like Erling and Erling needs players like Kevin.” City have won 14 of their last 15 games in all competitions as they try to emulate last season's Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup treble.

Haaland and De Bruyne are rounding into form in time for Sunday's crucial Premier League showdown against Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.

Predatory Haaland City needed just three minutes to take the lead this time as Haaland finished off a flowing move. Matheus Nunes clipped a clever pass to De Bruyne and he picked out Haaland inside the Luton area, where the City striker fired past Tim Krul with ease. De Bruyne was the provider again in the 18th minute when Haaland bagged his second goal.

Taking Haaland's lay-off on the halfway line, De Bruyne unfurled a sumptuous pass that sent the Norway star clean through on goal for a typically predatory finish. Haaland completed his treble in the 40th minute, accelerating onto yet another sublime De Bruyne assist before dinking a deft finish over Krul from 12 yards. It was Haaland's eighth hat-trick for City and his first away from the Etihad since signing from Borussia Dortmund in 2022.

Clark reduced the deficit five minutes later with a superb long-range curler and scored again in the 52nd minute.

Perfect combination But De Bruyne and Haaland proved impossible for Luton to stop. Kyle Walker's eye-catching pass with the outside of his foot set De Bruyne free in the area and he unselfishly teed up Haaland for a 55th minute tap in. Haaland got his fifth three minutes later, taking Bernardo Silva's pass and shooting low under Krul's weak attempted save.

Kovacic smashed a 20-yard drive past Krul in the 72nd minute to put a bow on City's evening to remember. Abdul Fatawu's stunning strike gave Championship leaders Leicester a surprise 1-0 win at Premier League side Bournemouth. Leicester struck in the 105th minute when Fatawu collected Kelechi Iheanacho's pass on the edge of the area and curled into the top corner.

Newcastle survived a scare to beat second tier Blackburn 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Ewood Park. Anthony Gordon's 71st minute opener was cancelled by Blackburn's Sammie Szmodics eight minutes later, before Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka emerged as the shoot-out hero with two saves.