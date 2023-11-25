Erling Haaland

Liverpool snatch draw to end Manchester City’s winning streak at Etihad
By AFP | Published Nov 25, 2023
By AFP | Published Nov 25, 2023
By AFP | Published Nov 24, 2023
By AFP | Published Nov 13, 2023
By AFP | Published Nov 8, 2023
By AFP | Published Oct 31, 2023
By AFP | Published Oct 26, 2023
By AFP | Published Oct 5, 2023
By AFP | Published Sep 23, 2023
By AFP | Published Sep 6, 2023
By Herman Gibbs | Published Sep 3, 2023
By AFP | Published Aug 31, 2023
By AFP | Published Aug 27, 2023
By AFP | Published Aug 17, 2023
By AFP | Published Aug 14, 2023
By Reuters | Published Aug 10, 2023
By Smiso Msomi | Published Jun 12, 2023
By AFP | Published Jun 10, 2023
By Reuters | Published Jun 2, 2023
By AFP | Published May 27, 2023
By AFP | Published May 19, 2023
By Reuters | Published May 18, 2023
By AFP | Published May 8, 2023
By Staff Reporter | Published May 4, 2023
By AFP | Published May 4, 2023