Springboks up against Erling Haaland’s Manchester City for Laureus Award

They will also be up against Spain women's football team, the European Ryder Cup Golf team, the Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team, and Germany's Men's Basketball team. "The Springboks deserve every ounce of recognition they receive for their massive accomplishment in France last year, and we are delighted to see them in line for the Laureus World Team of the Year Award," SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said on Monday.

“Their heroics on and off the field were remarkable, especially considering their tough road to the World Cup final. “But the victory in France was more than just an 80-minute rugby match – it was a triumph for South Africa both in nation building and social cohesion, and we hope that the effects of the Boks’ success will continue to radiate through the sport and transfer to other sporting codes for years to come.” They will go up against a Manchester City side that won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League titles, becoming the first English club to win the treble since 1999.

At the women’s football World Cup Down Under, Spain defied all odds and overcame a sexism storm to return home victorious with the trophy. Germany’s men’s basketball team defeated America’s millionaire in the semi-finals of last year’s World Cup, and went on to lift the title after beating Serbia in the final. And, Red Bull had a record-breaking year to claim the Formula One constructor’s title, with Max Verstappen unstoppable.