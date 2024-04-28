WATCH: ‘Ek smaak jou lekker …’ West Ham uses Afrikaans song to praise Antonio goal

West Ham United thought an Afrikaans song best described their goal scored by Michail Antonio in their English Premier League clash with Liverpool in London on Saturday. Antonio scored the second goal in his side’s 2-2 draw with the title chasing Liverpool. The draw, all but sealed Liverpool’s fate as they fell two points behind table-toppers Arsenal who play Tottenham on Sunday.

West Ham took the lead in the first half, only for Liverpool to equalise shortly after the break and were soon ahead in the 65th minute. The hosts though, would have the last word as Antonio squared things up with 13 minutes remaining.

Earlier in the match against Liverpool, the hosts took the lead through Jarrod Bowen with the assist coming from Mohammed Kudus in the 43rd minute. Three minutes after the break, Andy Robertson made it 1-1 with the assist coming from Luis Diaz. It then looked like Liverpool were about to break their poor run of results that had seen them win one, lose twice and draw one coming into the clash as Alphonse Areola put The Reds ahead for the first time in the match.