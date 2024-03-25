Nothing has changed ... SAFA dismiss claims of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos’ exit

The South African Football Association dismissed claims that Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos was about to leave his post to join the Tunisian national team. According to reports coming out of Tunisia on Monday, Broos was said to be set to succeed Jalel Kadri as the country’s head coach after a poor Africa Cup of Nations campaign that saw them eliminated from the group stages of the tournament.

However, SAFA said this was not true, as the coach and team were busy preparing for Tuesday’s FIFA Series encounter against Algeria. "The coach answered this very same question during a Zoom press briefing with South African media a couple of days ago, and nothing has changed. We are at training at the match venue as we speak," SAFA’s head of communications told IOL Sport on Monday. Addressing those rumours last week, Broos said: “I heard rumours that Algeria were interested, that Tunisia were interested, and some other teams, also Brugges,” he said last week.

“But again, there are no negotiations. I didn’t see the people of Brugge. I know only that I am on the list and one of the candidates, so let’s see what happens in the future. “I have a contract until 2026, so if there will be a moment that maybe I can leave or want to leave South Africa, then I still have to negotiate with SAFA.”