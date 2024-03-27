WATCH: I’m not leaving ... Bafana coach Hugo Broos pours cold water on exit rumours

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has poured cold water on speculation surrounding his future. Since leading South Africa to a somewhat successful Africa Cup of Nations campaign, a number of reports have linked the Belgian with a move away.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos dismissing media speculation and telling his players that he is going nowhere👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/9GQWHIedeB — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) March 27, 2024 First it was to Club Brugge, with media in Belgium claiming Broos was one of the candidates to take over as the club’s director of football. Then he was linked with north African powerhouses Tunisia and Algeria. Just this week, numerous reports coming out of Tunisia claimed Broos was on the verge of signing as the country’s head coach.

The South African Football Association (Safa) dismissed the reports, and on Tuesday night, the Belgian himself addressed his team after their thrilling 3-all draw against Algeria. “All you heard and what you read this morning, there’s nothing about it,” Broos said when speaking to his team on Tuesday.

“And even, why should I leave a good team such as you?” After saying this, Broos was greeted by an enthusiastic round of applause from his players, who have shown a lot of growth since the Belgian took over. With the Fifa Series games and exit rumours now behind them, Broos and his Bafana squad will be turning their attention to World Cup qualifiers, where they are due to face Nigeria and Zimbabwe in June.