WATCH: Teboho Mokoena’s agent opens up about interest in Bafana star from Al Ahly, Europe

Naturally, a number of the players who impressed have since been linked with moves abroad, with speculation around midfielder Mokoena’s future the one to get fans talking. Mokoena currently plays for champions Mamelodi Sundowns, and is under contract with the Tshwane giants until 2026. However, his head could be turned by the alleged interest in him from Europe and Egypt. “There’s obviously been a lot of speculation around the players because of their success in the tournament. But all players have long-term contracts at their clubs,” Binkin said in a video posted on X by SABC journalist Mazola Molefe.

“Although there’s lots of speculation and rumours from the Premier League and other top European leagues, as well as Al Ahly in Egypt... any interested party would have to engage, first and foremost with the club... and thereafter they would contact us [as his agents] to see if there is interest and how we can move forward.” French Ligue 1 side AS Monaco and AFC Bournemouth from England’s Premier League, plus Egyptian giants Al Ahly have been named in media reports as some of the clubs interested in the 27-year-old’s services.