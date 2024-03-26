Five aims Bafana will achieve with a win over Algeria in Fifa Series

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos will have a lot on his mind when his side take on hosts Algeria at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algers in their Fifa Series Friendly International on Tuesday evening. Kick-off is at 11pm SA time.

Last week Bafana were held to a deflating 1-1 draw with lowly-ranked Andorra in the first of their two matches in the Fifa series. With a win against Algeria, however, a number of objectives could potentially be achieved.

1 Testing fringe players The second match for Bafana in a week will allow Broos a final look at new combinations in a largely inexperienced squad he selected for the series. Players like Sydney Mobbie, Oswin Appollis and Iqraam Rayners could all improve their Bafana stock with a good showing. 2 Throwing cold water on Broos exit rumours On Monday, reports emerged that Broos could be leaving Bafana for the Tunisia national team. It seemed ludicrous to believe that Broos would be exiting so suddenly after a successful Africa Cup of Nations campaign, and with his contract still running until 2026.

The SA Football Association also came out to deny any truth to the reports of Broos’s exit. However, if Bafana were to draw or lose against Algeria it’s almost a guarantee that the rumours will start flying again. A convincing win, in contrast, will make Safa’s statement seem rather more emphatic.

3 Confidence boost ahead of Fifa World Cup qualifiers The last time Bafana qualified for a Fifa World Cup was in 2002, since they gained automatic entry into the 2010 edition as hosts. After the Algeria match, Bafana will turn their focus to qualifiers against Nigeria and Zimbabwe in June and a fully-firing squad will do much for their confidence. 4 Keep the Afcon excitement going It’s an understatement to say the draw against Andorra was a disappointment. Andorra are ranked 164th in the world, while Bafana are occupying their highest spot in over a decade at number 58. Being unable to beat their lesser-fancied opposition in their first outing since their third place at Afcon, was like a punch in the stomach. Against Algeria, Bafana can show that result was just a blip on the radar.