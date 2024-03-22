Bafana’s Hugo Broos lifts lid on Irvin Khoza meeting on releasing PSL players

As Bafana Bafana drew 1-1 with Andorra in their Fifa Series international friendly in Algiers on Thursday evening, it was revealed what transpired in a meeting between national coach Hugo Broos and Premier Soccer League (PSL) executive Irvin Khoza. Broos stuck to his word and fielded a lineup with a number of changes to the side that was entrusted at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year.

Andorra took a surprise lead in the sixth minute as Bafana keeper Ricardo Goss fumbled the ball in the box. Elias Mokwana levelled matters before the half hour mark, but there would be no further change in the score for the remainder of the clash. It seems that Broos may not have had access to a full a complement of players, as he revealed what transpired in could easily be called a ‘non-meeting’ with Khoza.

Until we meet again “It was not a long meeting. But he said, ‘Look, I’m just representing 16 professional teams. And I don’t want to have this discussion of this meeting only with you and me, I think it is much better that other people are also there where we meet each other,” said Broos. “So there is nothing more happened than that. And I could really understand his feelings about that. So we have the meeting at the end of April, and no problem at all.”

This also comes after Broos was at loggerheads with Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of the two international friendlies, with another match waiting against hosts Algeria at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers on Tuesday still to come. With a number of Mamelodi Sundowns stars not turning up for Bafana, including goalkeeper and captain Ronwen Williams, Broos complained that the PSL club had not kept him informed about player injuries. “If they are really injured, they have to inform us ... We have a doctor. They know the phone number of the doctor, so why don’t they call us and [say they are injured] and give us a medical report?” Broos said in a press conference earlier this week.