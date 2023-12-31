Kaizer Chiefs, Sekhukhune United finish 2023 with a draw

Sekhukhune United and Kaizer Chiefs played out a 1-1 draw in their DStv Premiership clash at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday night. High-quality finishes from Elias Mokwana and the Ranga Chivaviro left the scores level, with Babina Noko extending their winless run across all competitions to four games (as they shift up to 12th place on the log), while the Amakhosi missed out on securing a fourth successive league win (and remain in sixth spot).

Sekhukhune were the better team in the first quarter of the match, almost forcing an own goal from Yusuf Maart with an uncertain header at a corner kick in the 16th minute, as well as a great chance for Vusumuzi Mncube in the 20th minute. Mncube enjoyed a strong surge down the left before shooting from a tight angle – Chiefs goalkeeper Bruve Bvuma made a sharp save and then did brilliantly to scramble when the rebound off teammate Edmilson Dove threatened to roll over the goal line. In between, Chiefs had a fine chance for Ashley du Preez down the right flank, but he opted to shoot from a tight angle – rather than square for Jasond Gonzalez – and was denied by goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner.

However, Babina Noko kept up their attacking pressure and were rewarded with a goal in the 42nd minute, as Elias Mokwana provided a fine headed finish to Kamohelo Mokotjo’s cross to see the hosts 1-0 up at halftime. The Amakhosi opted for a change in attack at the start of the second stanza, as Christian Saile replaced Gonzalez. And the DR Congo forward should have brought his team level seven minutes after the restart, as he latched onto a cross from the left but then rushed his shot and skewed the ball wide of the target. Pule Mmodi also missed out on a good chance, as Chiefs struggled to find a way back into the game – all while Sekhukhune looked to provide a threat on the counter attack.

However, another Amakhosi substitute, Ranga Chivaviro, provided a superb half-volleyed strike from the ‘D’ of the penalty area which found the top corner of the net to make it 1-1 in the 81st minute and set up a tense finale.

On 86 minutes Sekhukhune stole possession high up the field and created a chance for Chibuike Ohizu, who stabbed a low shot just wide of Bvuma’s right-hand post. That proved to be the last major chance at either end, with Sekhukhune and Chiefs ultimately settling for a share of the spoils. The teams will only return to DStv Premiership action in mid February 2024, once the Africa Cup of Nations has been completed.