Safa turns spicy with new Bafana Bafana food sponsor

The South African Football Association (Safa) has decided to spice things up with a new sponsor, the footballing body announced on Wednesday. The three-year partnership is with Freddy Hirsch as Bafana Bafana’s official Shisanyama partner.

Safa said: “This collaboration blends the passion of South African football with the tradition of Shisanyama.” Safa chief executive Lydia Monyepao said: “Uniting with Freddy Hirsch allows us to bring together two of South Africa’s greatest loves— football and Shisanyama. This collaboration will enhance match-day experiences in stadia as well as at home or fan’s favourite shisanyama spots and enrich our ties and cultural heritage over the next three years.

‘Our Heroes, Our Spice’ “Freddy Hirsch’s commitment to celebrating our heroes mirrors our vision of growing the Bafana Bafana’s relationship with South African fans which in turn strengthens our national team brand.” The partnership unveils ‘Heroes,’ a new spice blend from Freddy Hirsch, branded with the slogan ‘Our Heroes, Our Spice.’

Safa explained that this initiative invites South Africans to embrace and celebrate their heritage. It symbolises shared ownership over the stories that define the nation, making ‘Our Heroes, Our Spice’ a collective homage to South African unity. Clive Moore, Head of Marketing at Freddy Hirsch, shares: “We’re excited to unite the passion of football with the tradition of Shisanyama. The ‘Heroes’ Brand is a celebration of our sporting and culinary heritage, designed to honour the legends of the game. “In short, the partnership delivers to the consumer, braai products for Bafana Bafana fans by Freddy Hirsch.” Safa said the partnership would help elevate the fan experience in the next few years.