Bundesliga
Bundesliga Highlights
Bayern Munich march on to edge closer to Bundesliga lead, Gladbach held by Hoffenheim
Coach Niko Kovac had looked in real trouble a few weeks ago, but three victories in the league have lifted Bayern within six points of Borussia Dortmund.15 December 2018 | Bundesliga
Bayern winger Robben ruled out until new year
Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben will be out for the last three Bundesliga matches of the year due to a nagging muscle injury.14 December 2018 | Bundesliga
Leaders Dortmund on target to finish 2018 as Germany's 'Autumn champions'
Borussia Dortmund can take a significant first step towards breaking Bayern Munich's stranglehold on the Bundesliga title.14 December 2018 | Bundesliga
Dortmund title survive derby test and stay on title course
Schalke gave everything against Borussia Dortmund but their Ruhr rivals emerged unscathed and with their title chances enhanced.9 December 2018 | Bundesliga