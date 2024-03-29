Xabi Alonso snubs Liverpool and Bayern, to stay with Leverkusen for one more season

Xabi Alonso, who was seen by many as Liverpool's top target to replace Jurgen Klopp as their manager, said on Friday he is staying at Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen next season. "It's been a season of speculation regarding my future," he told a press conference.

"Up till now we have been busy and focused on the season and I wanted to reflect during the international break and take a decision. "Last week I had a meeting when I informed (Leverkusen's directors) them of my decision to continue being coach of Bayer Leverkusen," added Alonso. The 42-year-old Spaniard has Leverkusen on course for a treble, including their first ever German league crown.

Alonso said he was still developing as a coach and he felt Leverkusen, his first senior team coaching post, is the best place for him to carry on doing so. "At the moment this is the right place for me to develop as a coach, I am a young coach," he said.

"Right now this is the right place. I have to thank the management. "The club had been supportive and I feel respected by all departments." According to reports from the UK, England manager Gareth Southgate’s name has been thrown into the mix of people who could succeed Klopp.