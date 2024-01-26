Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso shoots down Liverpool speculation

A message to Liverpool supporters from Jürgen Klopp. pic.twitter.com/l7rtmxgOzt — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 26, 2024 Alonso, a former Liverpool player whose unbeaten Leverkusen side sit four points clear of Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga table, has been linked to a return to the club where he won the 2005 Champions League as a player. Saying the "speculation is normal", Alonso told reporters: "At the moment I am really happy here... I'm not thinking about May, I'm thinking about tomorrow's game.

"Each day is a challenge, each game is a challenge and were are on an intense and beautiful journey here in Leverkusen." German media has reported 42-year-old Alonso has a clause in his contract which allows him to leave for one of his former clubs — Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich — should an opportunity arise. "I am not thinking about the next step," he said.

"I am thinking about where I am right now — I am in a great place and I am enjoying myself. And I think it's the right place, so that's all I can say. "What's going to happen in the future? I don't know and I don't really care at the moment."