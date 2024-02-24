Julian Nagelsmann warns Xabi Alonso about choosing Bayern Munich over Liverpool

After guiding Leverkussen to the top of the Bundesliga table, playing some of the best football in Europe, clubs have been clamouring for Alonso’s signature.

Alonso is said to be the among the favourite to take over at Liverpool and Bayern Munich. The Merseyside club will be losing legendary Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season, while the Bundesliga champions will part ways with Thomas Tuchel.

According to reports, Alonso, who has since refused to comment on his future, is said to be leaning towards a move to the German giants. The 2010 World Cup-winner played for both Liverpool and Bayern Munich in his illustrious playing career.

However, Nagelsmann, who was sacked by Bayern last season, has urged caution over the club’s impatience.