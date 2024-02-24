Julian Nagelsmann warns Xabi Alonso about choosing Bayern Munich over Liverpool

Julian Nagelsmann has warned Bayer Leverkussen head coach Xabi Alonso about choosing Bayern Munich over Premier League giants Liverpool.
After guiding Leverkussen to the top of the Bundesliga table, playing some of the best football in Europe, clubs have been clamouring for Alonso’s signature.
Alonso is said to be the among the favourite to take over at Liverpool and Bayern Munich. The Merseyside club will be losing legendary Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season, while the Bundesliga champions will part ways with Thomas Tuchel.
According to reports, Alonso, who has since refused to comment on his future, is said to be leaning towards a move to the German giants. The 2010 World Cup-winner played for both Liverpool and Bayern Munich in his illustrious playing career.
However, Nagelsmann, who was sacked by Bayern last season, has urged caution over the club’s impatience.
“I was signed by Bayern with the proviso that I would change things,” Nagelsmann said, according to Der Speigel.
“There are clubs that give you time. Jürgen Klopp was at Liverpool for five years before he became champion there for the first time. Pep Guardiola only won the Champions League title with Manchester City after seven years. The coaches at Bayern Munich don't get as much time to develop something.”
“What is communicated to the outside world after a separation has little to do with reality. But that's how it's always been done in football, and that's how it will be for the next 30 years.
“It also doesn't help if you have a good relationship with the decision-makers. We discussed how we would deal with a worst-case scenario together. But then everything turned out differently.”
IOL Sport