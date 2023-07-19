WATCH: Powerlines FC is that you? ... Bayern Munich score 27 goals in pre-season friendly

There was nothing friendly Bayern Munich pre-season match against minnows Rottach-Egern. The German giants scored 27 goals against the ninth tier side on Tuesday. Bayern opened the scoring in the third minute of the game thanks to Jamal Musiala, who also netted the winner in the final Bundesliga game to hand them the league title.

It was one way traffic from that point on. When the score was 18-0 coach Thomas Tuchel changed the line-up for the second half. A few of the players scored more than three goals. Musiala, Marcel Sabitzer and Mathys Tel bagged five, while Serge Gnabry netted a hat-trick, with 13 different players getting on the scoresheet. This isn’t the first time Bayern have scored over 20 goals against Rottach-Egern. In a pre-season friendly in 2019 they won 23-0 and only got a 20-2 win in 2018.

Meanwhile, Bayern announced the signing of South Korean defender Kim Min-jae from Italian champions Napoli. Kim has 49 international caps and played in China and then for Fenerbahce in Turkey before joining Napoli. Still no word on Harry Kane either. The England captain has also garnered interest from PSG but Spurs coach Ange Postecoglu said earlier this week, his striker isn’t going anywhere.