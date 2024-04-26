Cape Town Spurs live to fight another day after winning relegation six-pointer against Richards Bay

Youngster Azola Jakalashe was the hero for Cape Town Spurs as his 86th minute goal ensured they earned all three points from their DStv Premiership game against Richards Bay at Athlone Stadium on Friday. With the end of the season fast approaching, the win against Richards Bay meant Ernst Middendorp’s men keep their slim hopes of avoiding straight relegation alive.

Friday’s game at a windy Cape Town was a lively one, as both relegation strugglers were desperate for the win, and created a number of goal scoring opportunities. While Richards Bay saw more of the ball, Cape Town Spurs were the ones who created the better chances. But, like how the season has gone, both teams failed to convert. As the game approached the final 20 minutes, Richards Bay looked like they were hoping to preserve the point, and were showing very little urgency.

Middendorp’s men had a perfect opportunity to take the lead with 13 minutes left, but Rushwin Dortley fluffed hie header from the corner and Richards Bay goalkeeper Salim Magoola was able to collect the ball easily. And just a few minutes later, Spurs youngster Azola Jakalashe found himself unmarked in the box after ball had been pulled back from a cross by Sphesihle Maduna, but he failed to hit the target, sending his effort wide of the goal. But, the men from Cape Town were creating chances, and they were finally rewarded when Jakalashe, playing in just his second game, headed the ball into the net for the all important goal after a brilliant cross from out wide by Boitumelo Radiopane.

In the end, Richards Bay threw everything at Spurs to get an equaliser, but the men from the Mother City were able to pick up the very important three points. Spurs’ next game in the league is at home against Polokwane City, while Richards Bay host AmaZulu in Durban. Both games will be on Tuesday. With five games remaining in the league season, Spurs trail Richards Bay by five points.