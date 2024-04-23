Two unnamed Premier League players have reportedly been arrested on suspicion of assault and rape. According to reports from the United Kingdom, the two players, both aged 19 and play for the same club, were reported outside of their club’s ground during the weekend.

Both players have since been released after being questioned by police. The UK’s Sun newspaper reports that the alleged rape took place last Friday night, with the victim informing the police hours later. “Officers have arrested two men following a report of a rape,“ a police spokesperson said, according to The Sun.

“A 19 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and aiding and abetting a rape. A second 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape. “Both men have since been released on police bail.” The reports quoted a spokesperson from the unnamed club in question saying: “As the matter is now in the hands of the police, the Football Club will not be making further comment at this stage.”

This latest incident leaves a sour taste for the sport following incidents of assault in recent years. Last year, Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood was arrested on suspicion of assault and attempted rape. Charges against him were later dropped.