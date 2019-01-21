Africa
Central African Republic soccer boss Ngaissona appears in court on war crimes charges
France transfer Caf board member Ngaissona to The Hague to face war crimes charges
Justin Shonga: Orlando Pirates finishing coach Stephane Adam paying off for us
Middendorp: If Kaizer Chiefs had a week to prepare, we wouldn’t have made the mistakes
Wydad Casablanca are smarter than Sundowns, says Pitso
“TV decides. They decide the time we want to play. It doesn’t matter what you put there (in the circular to choose your ideal time to play),” Mosimane said.18 January 2019 | CAF Champions League
Ghanaian journalist who exposed soccer corruption killed by gunmen
The murder of a journalist is unusual in Ghana, which ranked 23rd out of 180 countries in the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) 2018 World Press Freedom Index.17 January 2019 | Africa
Saddest day of my life, says Nwankwo Kanu after trophies, medals disappear in Nigeria
Nigerian media reported the trophies and medals disappeared after the 42-year-old discovered illegal renovation work had been carried out at the property.15 January 2019 | Africa
Caf success can be springboard for Amakhosi
Chiefs ‘have to’ take their chances against Zesco United when they host the Zambians in the return leg on Saturday15 January 2019 | Africa