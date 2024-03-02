Independent Online
Saturday, March 2, 2024

Dominant Mamelodi Sundowns beat TP Mazembe to finish top of Group A

Mamelodi Sundowns players in action

FILE - Mamelodi Sundowns players in action. Photo: Ayman Aref/NurPhoto via AFP

Published 4h ago

A first half Peter Shalulile goal was enough to see Mamelodi Sundowns prevail 1-0 over TP Mazembe at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria to finish their CAF Champions League group in first place.

Shalulile’s goal came via the penalty spot in a game that was dominated by the home side.

Sundowns dominated the Democratic Republic of Congo giants all over the park, finishing the game with the lions share of possession, and created more goal scoring opportunities.

Despite have their best players on the park, however, Sundowns were unable to kill off the game as they settled for a nervy finish.

Despite not being tested much, Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams had another eye-catching performance, impressing with his movement with the ball at his feet and overall distribution.

The result sees Rhulani Mokwena’s men continue their bid to once again conquer the continent, and the dominant performance against such a powerhouse will give them confidence going forward.

After topping their group, Sundowns’ name will be thrown into the hat to determine their opponents in the quarter-finals of the competition.

In the other game in Group A, Egyptian side Pyramids FC and FC Nouadhibou from Mauritania each earned a point each after an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Sundowns will once again turn their attention back to the DStv Premiership this coming week when they tackle TS Galaxy, and are expected to return to the Champions League later this month.

IOL Sport

