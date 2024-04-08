Young Africans SC launch official complaint after CAF Champions League exit

Tanzanian club Young Africans Sports Clubs have launched an official complaint after they were dumped out of the CAF Champions League by Mamelodi Sundowns last Friday. The quarter-final clash at Loftus Versfeld in Tshwane on Friday ended goalless, but the Brazilians were able to win 3-2 on penalties to advance to the semi-finals.

However, Young Africans head coach Miguel Gamondi was unhappy with the result, and felt his team were robbed after VAR failed to award his team a goal In the 58th minute. Replays posted on social media showed the ball appearing to cross the goal-line before it rebounded out after a shot from Stephane Aziz Ki. “The people who were in the VAR destroyed the pride of Tanzania. Can anyone argue with me that we were not robbed? It was a clear goal – yes or no?,” asked Gamondi, who was in charge of Sundowns back in 2006.

After the game, the club released a statement urging CAF to take action. The statement reads:

“We, the undersigned, representing Young Africans Sports Club hereby submit this contest in accordance with Rule XVI of the Caf Champions League Regulations as amended from time to time. “The contest pertains to a possible administrative error and match-fixing incident during the quarter-final match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Young Africans Sports Club played on the 5th April 2024 at Tshwane-Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa. "In light of the above, we urge Caf to take appropriate remedial actions.