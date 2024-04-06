WATCH: Young Africans coach fuming after goal disallowed against Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns snuck into the semi-finals of the Caf Champions League against Young Africans (Yanga), courtesy of a controversial disallowed goal in their second leg clash at Loftus Versfeld Friday evening. The moment arrived in the 59th minute of the quarter-final clash when Yanga had a shot strike the Sundowns crossbar with Sundowns keeper Ronwen Williams beaten, and the ball seemed to clearly cross the goal line when it hit the ground.

Despite slow-motion television replays clearly showing the ball over the line, the Mauritanian referee Dahane Beida did not allow the goal, despite the intervention of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) reviewing the incident. Sundowns would go on to win the clash on penalties, after the sides had ended 0-0 on aggregate over the two matches.

Yanga coach Miguel Gamondi unsurprisingly was livid with the officiating. "I don't want to talk anymore because I think everybody saw what happened here. Everybody! If somebody can explain to me why did the referee not go to check for himself? But he went to check if Lomalissa (Mutambala) deserved a red card or yellow (before the decision to disallow the goal). It's suspicious at [the very] least," said Gamondi.

"If you want to defend the credibility of African football then start with that [explaining to me why was the goal disallowed] … I think today the people in charge of VAR stole the pride of the people of Tanzania. "More than 30 million Wananchi (Yanga's nickname which translates to ordinary people) felt they were robbed. If somebody can stand up and tell me it wasn't a goal, 'That, no, coach, you are wrong', I will accept it. But I will not take any questions." Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena, meanwhile, had to be diplomatic in his response.