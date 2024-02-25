Gavin Hunt’s young SuperSport United knocked out of CAF Confederation Cup

On the face of it, SuperSport United’s CAF Confederation Cup campaign ending on the penultimate match day of the group stage would seem to suggest that Gavin Hunt’s team had a wretched run on the continent. And rightly so, for any team that earns just four out of a possible 15 points surely had it bad. Yet, there is every reason for Matsatsantsa a Pitori to look back at their participation in Africa’s secondary knock-out competition as somewhat of a success – at least with regards to the future.

Hunt’s fairly young squad saw their chances of progression to the knock-out stage go up in smoke following Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Egypt’s Modern Future at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Sunday. And even if they were to win at USM Alger next weekend, SuperSport will not be able to finish in the top two to book a space in the next round. Still, given their lean youthful squad which was not helped in any way by injuries and suspensions to the few senior and more experienced players, Hunt was understandably looking on the bright side – even before Sunday’s clash with Future. “The future certainly looks very, very bright for the club. Qualifying and playing in African competitions brings the young players in quicker. And the adversity that we go through (in travelling all over the continent) is good experience for the players – the young ones and some of the seniors who had never been in continental football. So, for the long standing of the club, this (playing continental football) is good.”

There were some glimpses of what Hunt was speaking about at a near empty Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday as SuperSport showed good character to come from behind and get a point against their Egyptian opponents. Having enjoyed a promising start which saw them dominate possession, SuperSport got sucker-punched when Ali Zazza tapped home into the open net following goalkeeper Ricardo Goss experiencing a blood rush to the head. The man who was in the Bafana Bafana squad at the recent Africa Cup of Nations left his line to head away a ball on the left side of the field. But quick thinking by the Egyptian saw them swiftly throwing the ball back into play and Goss was caught back-pedalling when Ahmed Atef swivelled his way past two markers to lay a pass for Zazaa to score his first goal in the competition. Instead of dropping their heads though, SuperSport made a fight of it and peppered Ganesh’s goals with attempt, Nigerian Etiosa Ighodaro coming closest on 42 minutes but directing his header wide following a stellar cross by Tendamudzimu Matodzi.

Hunt made a trio of changes after the break, one of which saw captain Tyson Hlatshwayo returning to action after an injury lay off and the veteran defender injected some strong fight into the team. Suddenly SuperSport looked more positive going forward and five minutes into the second half the former South African skipper forced a good save out of the Future number one with a solid header from a Shuandre Campbell delivery. Matodzi then headed wide on 54 minutes from an Aphiwe Baliti cross. He made amends for that miss later on though as he equalised with a good downward header following yet another splendid delivery by Baliti.

The goal injected the home side with more confidence and Ighodaro should have made it 2-1 with a brave overhead kick inside the box but succeeded only in directed the ball wide. They looked much more sprightly and purposeful with their attacks with their attacks but it all came to nothing and the visitors nearly made them pay on the counter four minutes from the end when Ghanam Mohamed smashed the ball against the crossbar.