Europa League
Europa League Highlights
Advertisement
More from Europa League
Juventus swap Higuain and Caldara for AC Milan's Bonucci
Gonzalo Higuain has moved to AC Milan in a three-player swap deal with Juventus that will see Leonardo Bonucci return to Turin after just one season.3 August 2018 | UEFA Champions League
After a half a century, Burnley make European return in Europa League
Premier League minnows Burnley FC will return to European Competition for the first time in 51 years on Thursday, after nearly folding in the 80's.25 July 2018 | Premier League
AC Milan ask CAS to overturn UEFA Europa League ban
AC Milan managing director, Marco Fassone, has applied to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to overturn the club's UEFA Europa League abn overturned.19 July 2018 | Europa League
Europa League football a 'hindrance' for some
However, the possibility of a Champions League spot to the Europa League winner has certainly also added some spice to the competition.15 February 2018 | Soccer