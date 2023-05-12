London - West Ham United came surging back with goals from Said Benrahma and Michail Antonio to beat AZ Alkmaar of the Netherlands 2-1 after trailing at halftime in the first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final on Thursday. The Premier League side are now in a strong position to reach a first European final since 1976 as they head to the AZ Stadium in Alkmaar for the return next Thursday.

Benrahma equalised with a 67th-minute penalty and Antonio poached the winner nine minutes later after Tijani Reijnders had thrashed home a long-range effort to give the Dutch visitors a shock 41st-minute lead. West Ham produced a dominant second-half performance and might have won by more as they finished much stronger against a tiring Dutch side. West Ham come out firing second half to score two back to back goals 💪#UECL pic.twitter.com/7rmuf8zKdj — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 11, 2023 AZ begun brightly and Reijnders scored with a rasping shot from well outside the penalty area that caught out West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola with a difficult bounce as it skidded across the surface.

The goal was awarded despite home protests that West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta had been fouled and lost possession in midfield, allowing AZ to move the ball swiftly upfield and tee up Reijnders for his shot. A brilliant comeback win! ⚒️



Let's finish the job next Thursday in Alkmaar 👊 pic.twitter.com/yElmdIHzN4 — West Ham United (@WestHam) May 11, 2023 West Ham’s second-half pressure put the Dutch in difficulty, although the equaliser came from a mistake by AZ goalkeeper Matt Ryan, whose timing as he came out to for an aerial challenge on Jarrod Bowen was off, and instead of getting a touch to the ball, he punched the West Ham forward in the face. There was little disputing the award of the penalty and Benrahma made no mistake from the spot.