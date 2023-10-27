Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he is relaxed about Darwin Nunez's finishing after the Uruguayan striker missed an open goal, as the Merseyside giants maintained a perfect record in the Europa League this season with a 5-1 win over Toulouse. The 24-year-old, who moved to the Premier League club from Portuguese side Benfica for an initial fee of 64 million pounds ($77.66 million) in June last year, missed the chance to score his second goal of the night on Thursday against Ligue 1's Toulouse, but put on a complete performance at Anfield.

Having netted in the first half, Nunez helped Liverpool move five points clear at the top of Group E. Diogo Jota, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch and Mohamed Salah were all on the scoresheet. "He played incredible. Honestly, in this moment, I couldn't care less that he hits the post in that moment because everything before was super-convincing, was absolutely clear," Klopp told reporters. 𝐀𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐟-𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 🚨



How he took the defender away, how he passed the goalie, it was a perfect situation ... He's a happy boy or man in the moment and you can see that every day. And now we have to make sure that it stays like that."

The German said there was a lot more to come from 21-year-old midfielder Gravenberch, who slotted into the corner moments after Nunez's miss. It was the Dutchman's first back-to-back start in 18 months, having joined from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on transfer deadline day in September. "I really like him as a boy and as a player, and it's really nice to see how much he starts believing in himself again. That's obviously very important for each player but for a young player especially," Klopp said of Gravenberch. When asked what he's made of Liverpool this season, Klopp said: "I think it's really easy to fall in love with this team because it (has) so much excitement in it.