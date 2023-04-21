Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
WATCH: Erik ten Hag slams Manchester United for ‘unacceptable’ performance after Sevilla loss

Manchester United's players react after conceding a second goal against Sevilla in their Europa League encounter. Photo: Christina Quicler/AFP

Published 3h ago

Seville - Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said his players lacked passion and the manner of their Europa League quarter-final exit was "unacceptable" after the Premier League side lost 3-0 at Sevilla on Thursday.

Youssef En Nesyri scored twice at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium as Sevilla, 13th in LaLiga, cast aside their domestic struggles to go through 5-2 on aggregate.

United put in a listless and error-strewn performance, with goalkeeper David de Gea and defender Harry Maguire culpable for a couple of Sevilla's goals.

Asked if Sevilla displayed more fight than his side, Ten Hag told reporters: "I have to acknowledge, it's the truth. It's hard, it's tough, but it's the truth."

The Dutch manager said United had to show more desire and more composure on the ball.

"When you get a setback, you have to deal with it, and carry on ... It's not about playing skills, it's about character. So be composed and have desire and passion," he added.

"They had more willingness to win ... . I think that's unacceptable."

United play Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday before a Premier League trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

Reuters

