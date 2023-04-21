Sevilla - Europa League kings Sevilla breezed past Manchester United into the semi-finals of their favourite competition as Youssef En Nesyri scored twice in a dominant 3-0 win on Thursday that secured a 5-2 aggregate triumph. Both En Nesyri's goals came from mistakes by United goalkeeper David de Gea while trying to play the ball with his feet and it was a listless and error-strewn performance by the English side.

Sevilla were relentless with their high pressing and United, who led the first leg 2-0 before conceding two late goals at Old Trafford, never threatened to get back into the game amid a raucous atmosphere at a sold-out Sanchez Pizjuan stadium. "I have never seen an atmosphere like this in my entire life," En Nesyri told Movistar Plus. "I am very happy for the two goals and for the fans who supported us until the end.

A night to forget for David de Gea. He puts it on a silver platter for Youssef En-Nesyri who makes no mistake with the long range effort! "We have to stay together, with the fans, because that's how we'll go far." Languishing in the bottom half of LaLiga during a difficult season in which two managers have been fired, Sevilla rediscovered their mojo at Old Trafford to grab a late 2-2 draw. It took only eight minutes for Sevilla to open the scoring after De Gea delivered a hospital pass to Harry Maguire who was challenged by Erik Lamela and En Nesyri scooped up the loose ball to net from close range.

Sevilla wasted several chances and Lucas Ocampos had a goal ruled out by VAR due to offside in the build-up shortly before halftime. United manager Erik ten Hag brought on Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw as halftime substitutes but straight after the interval Sevilla defender Loic Bade scored with a towering header from a corner which went in off the crossbar. A nightmare start at the back for David de Gea and Harry Maguire hands Sevilla an early lead. En Nesyri wrapped up the win in the 81st minute after United goalkeeper De Gea failed to deal with a long ball over the top and the Morocco striker finished well to move the Spanish side closer to a record-extending seventh victory in the competition.

"We have to do better, that's the demand," Ten Hag told BT Sport. "We were not composed, not calm. We didn't beat the press, when you do there are so many spaces behind, and it was obvious at the start how to do it. "We lost the battles, they had more passion, more desire, more willingness. This was a great opportunity, a great occasion, to win something and we gave it away - we have to blame ourselves. It's gone, we can't change it."