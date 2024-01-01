GAMING: GTA VI hacker given indefinite hospital order

Arion Kurtaj, 18, was a member of the international hacker group Lapsus$, and preyed on Rockstar Games, the developer behind the ‘GTA’ series, and released a variety of details about the project, including a collection of over 90 images, videos and code for the title.

The hacker behind the ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ (‘GTA VI’) leaks has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order.

The teen, who is autistic, was sent to a secure hospital for life, where he and another 17-year-old Lalsus$ hacker, who cannot be named, will also serve an 18-month-long Youth Rehabilitation Order, with an “intense supervision and a ban on using VPNs [Virtual Private Networks] online”.

The leak, which Rockstar claimed cost them $5 million in damages, was not Arion’s first offensive, as he had also attacked Uber Nvidia, BT and EE, for which he was found guilty for after a mental health assessment deemed that he “continued to express the intent to return to cyber-crime as soon as possible. He is highly motivated.”

Despite having his computer confiscated, the teen hacked into Rockstar Games using an Amazon Firestick in a Travelodge hotel.