GAMING: ‘Scream’ killer Ghostface may be part of ‘Mortal Kombat 1’

Movie killer Ghostface may be part of “Mortal Kombat 1”. The cloak-wearing psycho, who has been played by various actors in the “Scream” film franchise, could end up as one of the paid playable characters in the fighting game.

Ghostface’s appearance was suggested by “Mortal Kombat 1” co-creator Ed Boon. He posted a piece of artwork to X featuring horror villains from famous flicks that also included Chucky, Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Leatherface, Michael Myers and Pinhead. Freddy Krueger, Leatherface and Jason Voorhees were marked with a green tick over their faces. They have appeared as downloadable content characters in earlier entries of “Mortal Kombat“.

Green question marks were layered over the rest of the characters including Ghostface, and Ed’s post was captioned with a dragon emoji and a thoughtful face emoji. Fans took to X to say Bowie knife-wielding Ghostface would be a great addition to “MK1”. A dataminer also alleged they had discovered references to “Scream’s” antagonist in the game’s code.