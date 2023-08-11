What’s breaking your binge?

While older TV boxes and media sticks form part of the first generation of their kind, the second generation of TV boxes have become available on the market and alleviate some of the hindrances experienced by older models. With a variety of streaming content available, South Africans slowly migrated away from traditional TV and state channels for more choice.

Electronics manufacturers have made it easy for almost anyone to access the world of smart TVs while even older TV models now can be made smarter through an inexpensive TV box. While many locals have still been on the cusp of access to internet-powered TV, many have been fortunate to experience this for many years by simply converting their beloved TV set. That being said, these devices themselves can become troublesome over time and lesser-known brands and their products tend to become unusable within months of purchase.

This is thanks to installing various apps on the device and with streaming services offering content in up to 4K, some of these products are simply not sufficient enough and require replacing, soon after use. Despite this, many TV boxes may also need to be replaced overtime to cater to the requirements of new streaming services and apps, when updating a device won’t be able to run newer apps, as an example, due to hardware becoming outdated. While older TV boxes and media sticks form part of the first generation of their kind, the second generation of TV boxes have become available on the market and alleviate some of the hindrances experienced by older models.

Thankfully, manufacturers have taken heed of consumer demands and the bracket of newer models of TV boxes are similar to that of the older models, making it just as affordable as before to upgrade a legacy TV or enhance the features of your current smart TV. Many cheaper TV boxes and TV sticks fail at delivering a reliable user experience as many don’t feature a Google certification that ensures that the streaming device meets the highest standards for performance and usability. Ultimately, if you're looking for a reliable streaming device that offers solid performance and excellent picture and sound quality, looking out for a reputable brand will avoid needing to purchase a new one and what better time to upgrade your TV with scores of new streaming services becoming increasingly available to South Africans.

One of the reputable brands that has stood-out for compatibility, reliability and affordability has been Xiaomi. The first generation of their TV boxes and TV sticks are still widely-used and available today. However, the company has since launched the Xiaomi TV Box S (2nd Gen) as part of the newest generation of TV boxes, while the Xiaomi TV Stick remains one of the most popular and up-to-date devices on the market at present.

Not only do these products enhance the quality and clarity of your content but cater to the demand of new hardware requirements resulting in robust smart TV viewing experience. As part of the new generation of TV boxes, the Xiaomi TV Box S (2nd Gen) features Google certification, Google TV platform, Google Assistant, Google Play Store, and Chromecast Built-in. However, both the Xiaomi TV Box S (2nd Gen) and Xiaomi TV Stick offer features and functions you need to stream all your favorite content. The Xiaomi TV Box S (2nd Gen) and the TV Stick Media Player are both popular streaming devices with powerful capabilities.

The Xiaomi TV Box S. Despite their versatility, the Xiaomi Box S is a great choice for those who want a powerful, all-in-one streaming device. It can stream content from an array of sources, including Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, and more. It also offers 4K Ultra HD and HDR support. It is the ideal choice for those who want the most out of their streaming experience. The TV Stick Media Player is a more budget-friendly option. It features Android TV and offers 1080p full HD streaming and supports a variety of streaming services. It is a great choice for those who want to stream content without the need for an external device.

The TV Stick Media Player is also a great choice for those who are just getting into streaming and don't need all the bells and whistles that come with the more expensive options. However, both devices are great streaming solutions, but they are best suited for different customer profiles. Those who want the best streaming experience should opt for the Xiaomi TV Box S (2nd Gen), while those who are just starting out and don't need all the features should consider the TV Stick Media Player.