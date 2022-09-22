How to keep internet running during load shedding without a UPS

Uninterrupted power supplies (UPS) or backup batteries make for the safest and simplest method to keep your network up during load shedding. But what if you don’t have one? Numerous companies and online stores are retailing cost-effective backup power solutions to keep your home running during load shedding, even if it is just for a few hours.

More accessible are backup power supplies tailored to keep your internet running, specifically during load shedding. But what if you have an emergency or can’t invest in one right now? While this might sound a bit complicated, this solution is child’s play for anyone with basic tech understanding. All it requires is a simple cable (which few people may have lying around at home) and a charged laptop.

Most routers are powered by a 2.5mm AC/DC pin adapter plugged into a wall socket or multiplug extension. The quick solution for powering your internet using your laptop battery is to make use of an AC/DC pin to USB, which is then plugged into your laptop. This type of cable can be made at home; however, purchasing one from a reputable store is highly recommended for safety. If you have an ADSL line in your home, this solution becomes simpler and requires just one AC/DC USB cable. However, fibre users need two cables to power the router and ONT box.

If you get your hands on one or more of these cables and aren’t too ‘in-the-know’ of how the router will consume power, a laptop or even a larger power bank of 4000mAh and above should power your network for at least two hours of load shedding. (When not using the power supply for anything else.) All the figures in terms of capacity, current load and voltage can be found on a sticker under your devices. The numbers

Without involving too much maths for the sake of varying power consumption of different routers - a typical router, on average, will consume anywhere between 2 and 20 watts per hour. Meanwhile, a laptop battery typically has a capacity of between 4000 to 10,000 mAh. This means that router and ONT at a combined power consumption of an estimated 20 watts through at 12 volts will be an equivalent of around 1.67 amps - a laptop with a battery capacity of 4000 mAh will power your fibre for about two and half hours - with ADSL routers consuming about half of this. Here’s a breakdown of the formula and approximate average power consumption in how your laptop can keep your internet running.

Watts Router - 10w per hour (approx.) ONT box - 10w per hour (approx.)

Voltage - 12V (approx.) Laptop battery capacity - 4000mAh (approx.) Watts/Voltage = Amps

20/12 = 1.67A (Load Current) Battery Life = Battery Capacity/Load Current 4000mAh = Battery Capacity/1.67 amps