GAMING: ‘Fallout 76’ set for string of 2024 updates

Taking to the game’s official blog, ‘Fallout 76’ producer Jon Rush said the game is set for seasonal events alongside new quests, maps and rewards in the new year. Rush confirmed on the official blog 17 million players had experienced 2020’s ‘Wastelanders’ update and promised a series of new things for ‘Fallout’ in the new year.

Rush also confirmed that developers would be “shining a greater light on Fallout 76’s beloved seasonal events” over the next 12 months, saying: “We’re looking forward to running them much more frequently and offering a host of new rewards with each event: “There are also plans for new seasonal events to round out our roster, so get ready to pencil in those calendars in 2024.” Rush also addressed Amazon Prime’s upcoming ‘Fallout’ series, set to launch in spring 2024.

He said: “This episodic series represents a collaboration between the creative minds at Bethesda Games Studios and Kilter Films – showing an expanded look at the Fallout universe like never before, breathing the world to life with new stories, characters, and moments for both fans and newcomers come to join us on these country roads.” Makers Bethesda Softworks added: “Later in 2024, we’re expanding our map southward, deep into the wooded heartland of Shenandoah. This uncharted, once-tranquil expanse in the heart of Virginia will bring a new questline, factions and rewards.” The second instalment of the ‘Fallout 76’ Atlantic City update will kick off the new year.