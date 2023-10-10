The head of the CD Projekt studio Adam Badowski confirmed during an investors presentation on Thursday that work had started on a follow-up to the 2020 action role-playing game. Badowski said that ‘Phantom Liberty’ will be the one and only expansion to ‘Cyberpunk 2077’, as the focus transfers to the sequel, first announced last year as 'Project Orion’.

He explained: “We decided not to develop any more add-ons for CP2077, but rather to start designing a full sequel to the game under the ‘Project Orion’ codename. “This project is on the conceptual design level right now, and it's going to be designed by a team of veterans who were responsible for designing 'Cyberpunk 2077' and ‘Phantom Liberty’.” Work on the game is currently taking place at CD Projekt’s studios in Vancouver and Boston, and Badowski explained that the target for “late in 2024” was to have half of the development team working in the US and the other half in Poland.

CD Projekt has vowed to satisfy diehard fans and have big ideas that stretch beyond the sequel. Chief commercial officer Michal Nowakowski, said: “That’s true, but that's not the full truth. We want to be popular culture developers.” Nowakowski explained that game development will still be at the “core” of CD Projekt but the studio was keen to expand the ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ franchise and its revenue streams.