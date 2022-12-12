3 cheap ways to stay connected to the internet during load shedding

With much of the country’s workforce finding it commonplace to work from home – South Africa’s many stages of load shedding are expected to leave households powerless for six hours a day – hours many can’t afford to be off-line. However, even if it isn’t necessary for work, just to stay entertained during the power outages - connectivity to the internet is becoming as essential as the electricity that keeps it running.

Story continues below Advertisement

Despite this, there are many solutions to stay online during load shedding, and they do not have to come with a hefty price tag. These cheap and simple solutions won’t just avoid breaking the bank. Still, some could become long-term solutions to stay connected, even when power is fully restored.

Here are some affordable ways to keep your internet running when load-shedding strikes: UPS units and Power Bank Uninterrupted Power Supplies have become a household buzzword by becoming more prevalent in the local household, especially amid rolling blackouts.

Story continues below Advertisement

Fortunately, the cost of such units has been reduced significantly, with many costing as little as the price of the router it will keep running. Some online stores retail UPS units designed to power routers and fibre units for less than R500. These affordable battery supplies can also be replaced by a power bank, which could keep the internet running for more than the scheduled hours of load shedding. USB to DC

Story continues below Advertisement

Even if you don’t have a UPS or power bank to stay connected, a simple cable connected to any other power source will keep you online. IOL previously reported that as most routers are powered through a 2.5mm AC/DC pin, a USB to AC/DC cable plugged into a makeshift power source like a laptop will keep a router powered. While this type of cable can be made at home, purchasing one from a reputable supplier is highly recommended for safety, with many online stores retailing them for less than R100.

Solar without the hassle Solar power has long been an expensive method of getting off the grid. However, much like the cost of UPS units, solar power has become more affordable. Unbeknown to many, scores of online retailers offer affordable solar power solutions for less than R500 that require very basic installation.