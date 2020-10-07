Trending on IOL
Genome scientists win 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry
Black hole researchers win 2020 Nobel Prize for Physics
Trio who discovered Hepatitis C virus win Nobel Prize in Medicine
Archaeologists find 59 ancient coffins which have been buried at Saqqara pyramids for 2 600 years
Scientists settle debate on “river-monster” dinosaur with Morocco find
Is a bacteria killing elephants in Zimbabwe and Botswana?
WATCH: Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s a flying paramedic!
Advertisement
Milnerton Fault a ’seismic hazard’ making earthquakes inevitable - expert
Who's your daddy? SA mom’s fertility doctor sires 300 children
108 whales saved after mass stranding in Australia
Generous people live longer - study
The finding of the shrew: Lost species of tiny mammal rediscovered in Djibouti
SA experts caution against hasty approval of Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine
Using wastewater and digital tools to find solutions for Covid-19
WATCH: Tshwane healer bags award at National Science and Technology Forum
Advertisement