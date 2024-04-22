Ram shot dead after killing elderly couple on New Zealand Farm

The couple, both in their 80s, were found dead by their son, who went to look for them after not hearing from them for a few days.

A ram was shot dead after it killed an elderly couple in Waitākere, West Auckland.

A family spokesperson told the media that the couple lived on the property for eight years.

According to Global News, when the man entered the property, he found his dad, Alfred Helge Hansen and Gaye Carole Hansen, dead.

It is alleged that Hansen was killed when he went out to the paddock to feed the ram. It is further alleged that the animal then attacked Gaye when she went out to check on her husband.