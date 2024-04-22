Ram shot dead after killing elderly couple on New Zealand Farm

A ram was shot dead after it killed an elderly couple in Waitākere, West Auckland.
The couple, both in their 80s, were found dead by their son, who went to look for them after not hearing from them for a few days.
A family spokesperson told the media that the couple lived on the property for eight years.
According to Global News, when the man entered the property, he found his dad, Alfred Helge Hansen and Gaye Carole Hansen, dead.
It is alleged that Hansen was killed when he went out to the paddock to feed the ram. It is further alleged that the animal then attacked Gaye when she went out to check on her husband.
New Zealand police said when they arrived at the scene, they found the animal in the paddock.
New Zealand police spokesperson, Jarred Williamson, said a third person was injured after he was attacked by the same ram.
"Once our staff arrived at the scene they too were confronted and approached by the ram. On undertaking a risk assessment, the ram was shot and died at the scene. A scene examination has been ongoing today and has now been completed," Williamson said.
He added that at this stage, there are no further updates however we will provide further details once these are available.
IOL News