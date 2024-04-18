WATCH: Woman rolls uncle’s corpse to the bank to sign for a loan

In a tale of truth indeed being stranger than fiction, a woman has been arrested in Brazil after she took her dead uncle's remains to a local bank to co-sign on a loan. Érika de Souza Vieira Nunes, aged 42, sparked concern from bank tellers when she arrived at the bank, situated in the West Zone of Rio, with her uncle's corpse in a wheelchair.

According to reports, Paulo Roberto Braga, aged 68, died only a few hours before the bizarre visit. In the video, caught on camera by Closed Circuit Television (cctv), Nunes speaks to her uncle about the loan that he needs to co-sign on, and props up his head. She reportedly tells him that he needs to sign for the bank loan and proceeds to speak to bank employees, claiming that her uncle held the door open for her when they entered the bank.

In the video, she asks Braga if he's listening to her, tells him he needs to sign and that she cannot sign for him. For all my foreign friends and followers, check this out: this woman in Brazil tried to pull off something like “weekend at Bernie’s”, but instead of partying, she went to the bank with her dead uncle to try and get a loan.



Seriously. Brazil’s something else. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/KeMTrPD1CP — Renata Barreto (@renatajbarreto) April 16, 2024

Her odd behaviour leads bank tellers to contact police. It is not clear how Braga died. His body was taken to the morgue while Nunes was quizzed by cops. According to Sky News, Nunes faces a charge of vilification of a corpse and attempted theft through fraud.