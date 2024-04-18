Cops wait for man to poop out ‘pellet’ before arresting him for drug trafficking

A West Australian man was arrested on charges related to drug trafficking after he allegedly tried to ferry drugs into his home country - but not in the way you think. The accused arrived at the Perth Airport after a trip to Asia.

Australian Border Force (ABF) said the 38-year-old man was selected for an examination due to suspicions around his behaviour when he landed. "ABF officers then contacted police who took him to a hospital for a medical scan, which reportedly revealed the presence of a pellet in the man's body. "The man later excreted the one pellet which police believed contained heroin," the ABF said.

Police alleged that the suspect inserted the pellet into his body before boarding the flight back home. "The man has been charged with one count of importing a marketable quantity of a border controlled drug, contrary to section 307.2(1) of the Criminal Code Act 1995 (Cth). The maximum penalty for this offence is 25 years' imprisonment," the ABF said. According to Australian Federal Police (AFP) commander, Peter Hatch, law enforcement agencies worked closely together to ensure the country's airports were not used as part of criminal supply chain.

Just three weeks before, two other West Australians were arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs into Australia. The drugs were also internally concealed, police said The drugs pooped out by the suspect. Picture: Australian Border Force

"Again, we see the disgusting way that people try to smuggle items into Australia. "Illicit drugs cause immense harm to the community, through associated crime, road crashes and the demands on the health system and the AFP and ABF are working hard to stop illegal substances from reaching our communities," Hatch said. ABF acting Superintendent Brett Hennessy said internal concealment was not only a reckless way to attempt to import illicit substances into Australia, it was also extremely dangerous to a person's health.