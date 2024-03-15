Zakes Bantwini celebrates mothers with ‘Mama Thula’ music video

Renowned South African musician Zakes Bantwini is paying homage to motherhood in his new “Mama Thula” music video. The visuals for the Grammy-winner’s hit song with Skye Wanda and Thakzin, featuring Suffocate, was released on Thursday. The feel-good tune premiered on Channel O as well as on Bantwini’s YouTube channel.

It will also be available for fans to stream on digital platforms from this week. Bantwini, whose real name is Zakhele Madida, added the latest chapter to his illustrious catalogue with his 2023 album, “The Star Is Reborn”. “Mama Thula”, which he dedicated to his mother, also pays tribute to mothers in general. It quickly emerged as one of the stand-out hits from the album.

The music video was directed by acclaimed South African-Ugandan filmmaker, Kuda Jemba, who has worked with other local musicians, including K.O, Amanda Black, Kwesta and Azana. “Young, industry-renowned director Kuda Jemba takes the helm in telling the story for ‘Mama Thula’, which sees Zakes take a seat (literally and figuratively) from being the protagonist to pay homage to his mother in cinematic style,” a statement read. Bantwini is no stranger to the music industry. Together with Wouter Kellerman and Nomcebo Zikode, the trio won a Grammy last year for the Best Global Music Performance in the Global Music category for their hit song “Bayethe”.

With a career that spans over two decades, the 43-year-old musician has also won several South African Music Awards (Samas), as well as other prestigious accolades. And with hits like “Osama” and “iMali”, his fans can’t get enough of his soul-stirring tunes. These include his emotive and catchy “Mama Thula”, which has been well received since its 2023 release. Speaking about the hit in October, he told “The Star” that it speaks to resilience and hope: “No matter how hopeless or bleak things appear,, the moment always comes when suddenly our spirit revives and hope is reborn. That is why we must never give up.”